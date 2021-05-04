Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: mass Covid-19 testing of domestic helpers in Hong Kong uncovers at least three cases, including one mutated variant

  • Occupants of more than 200 flats in Block R of Allway Gardens in Tsuen Wan will be evacuated and quarantined as a result of confirmed case
  • A 48-year-old domestic worker found to be infected with variant carrying the N501Y mutation

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 6:34pm, 4 May, 2021

