Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: mass Covid-19 testing of domestic helpers in Hong Kong uncovers at least three cases, including one mutated variant
- Occupants of more than 200 flats in Block R of Allway Gardens in Tsuen Wan will be evacuated and quarantined as a result of confirmed case
- A 48-year-old domestic worker found to be infected with variant carrying the N501Y mutation
