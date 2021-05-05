Rising Hong Kong pop star Keung To. Photo: Facebook
Coronavirus: are celebrities such as local pop star Keung To the shot in the arm Hong Kong’s vaccination drive needs?
- Government adviser reveals plan to tap star power, while health expert names popular 22-year-old singer as potential candidate
- Communications experts point to distrust in government as main obstacle, and warn any figure chosen must not be tied to administration
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Rising Hong Kong pop star Keung To. Photo: Facebook