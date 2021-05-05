Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So
Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong experts warn mutated strain could be spreading after city orders hundreds more into quarantine

  • Six new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday, as experts warn long incubation periods mean arrivals could carry strain into community
  • So far, 10 variant cases have been detected, with at least seven classified as local infections.

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 2:27pm, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So
Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE