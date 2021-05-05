Medical workers in protective gear arrive at a Hong Kong housing block under a mandatory testing order. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong experts warn mutated strain could be spreading after city orders hundreds more into quarantine
- Six new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday, as experts warn long incubation periods mean arrivals could carry strain into community
- So far, 10 variant cases have been detected, with at least seven classified as local infections.
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
