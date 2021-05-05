Covid-19 specimen collection bottles provided free of charge by the government are being sold on the popular shopping site Carousell. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Coronavirus: as demand soars, Hong Kong government’s free specimen bottles are being scooped up and sold online
- At least five Carousell accounts found to be selling the collection kits, with some vendors calling the cost a ‘delivery fee’; sales may occupy legal grey zone, barristers say
- With mandatory testing orders increasing, vending machines for the bottles at city MTR stations were completely empty by 10am on Wednesday
