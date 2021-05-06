Despite studies suggesting vaccines could be less effective against some variants, virologist Siddharth Sridhar says they are not totally ineffective. Photo: EPA-EFE Despite studies suggesting vaccines could be less effective against some variants, virologist Siddharth Sridhar says they are not totally ineffective. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: what’s the difference between ‘variants’ and ‘mutants’? With Hong Kong on edge over new cases, here’s what you should know

  • City has so far uncovered 10 local cases of variants in the community, as fears grow this could be the tip of the iceberg of a new wave
  • Expert stresses protection against new virus forms remains the same – mask up and get vaccinated

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 10:03am, 6 May, 2021

