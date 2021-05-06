An aerial view of Wellcome’s fresh food storage centre in Tseung Kwan O, future home of a large solar panel array. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong retail giant, power company to install new solar array on top of storage facility
- Dairy Farm International, with electricity supplier CLP, will install more than 2,000 solar panels on a fresh food storage facility in Tseung Kwan O by 2022
- The panels will generate 1 million kilowatt-hours of power annually, enough to meet the needs of 250 households
