Hong Kong retail giant, power company to install new solar array on top of storage facility

  • Dairy Farm International, with electricity supplier CLP, will install more than 2,000 solar panels on a fresh food storage facility in Tseung Kwan O by 2022
  • The panels will generate 1 million kilowatt-hours of power annually, enough to meet the needs of 250 households

Danny Mok
Updated: 1:24am, 6 May, 2021

