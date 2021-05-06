Block N2 of Kornhill in Quarry Bay was locked down this week following the emergence of two variant coronavirus cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: infected people who hide their movements from Hong Kong authorities should feel the force of the law, experts say
- Large-scale operations such as the mandatory testing of foreign domestic helpers could have been avoided if two people who carried mutated strains had cooperated with officials, health expert says
- Hong Kong confirms two new coronavirus infections on Thursday, both imported
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Block N2 of Kornhill in Quarry Bay was locked down this week following the emergence of two variant coronavirus cases. Photo: Sam Tsang