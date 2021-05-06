The Hong Kong government’s quarantine centre at Penny's Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee The Hong Kong government’s quarantine centre at Penny's Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Hong Kong government’s quarantine centre at Penny's Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents told to evacuate over variant strain call for home quarantine in petitions signed by over 3,000

  • Health experts say mandatory quarantine was necessary but agree it could be cut short for those who have taken two Covid-19 vaccine jabs
  • Isolating the group in their flats would carry other challenges, infectious disease specialist says, including making sure no one exited the building

Zoe Low
Updated: 5:48pm, 6 May, 2021

