Domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: flexibility urged as tens of thousands of Hong Kong domestic helpers scramble to get tested before deadline
- Official figures suggest there are likely another 39,000 helpers who still need to arrange tests over the next three days, on top of the tens of thousands already on the schedule
- Advocates have called for authorities to be lenient, as some might not make the cut-off due to work
