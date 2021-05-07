Residents are evacuated from a Tung Chung housing block after a resident was found to be carrying a mutated coronavirus variant. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to shorten mandatory quarantine stays for fully vaccinated inbound travellers, source says
- Authorities also set to revise 21-day quarantine arrangement for residents evacuated from buildings in Pok Fu Lam, Tung Chung, Quarry Bay
- Experts, meanwhile, stress that shorter isolation periods increase the importance of antibody testing
Residents are evacuated from a Tung Chung housing block after a resident was found to be carrying a mutated coronavirus variant. Photo: Winson Wong