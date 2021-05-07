Residents wait for Covid-19 testing in Central. Photo: May Tse Residents wait for Covid-19 testing in Central. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to overhaul Covid-19 testing at quarantine hotels to improve quality control

  • Possible measures include asking third party to carry out checks on specimen collection procedures in hotels and requiring nurses to take samples
  • Revamp announced as officials confirmed three new cases, two of which are local infections and one imported

Denise Tsang , Olga Wong  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:49pm, 7 May, 2021

