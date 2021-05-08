The quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang The quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents in quarantine camps to be released in afternoon; city expecting 5 new imported cases

  • Authorities admit to food hygiene issue at Penny’s Bay facility, say caterer has been replaced and will answer to contract terms
  • Some 2,000 residents originally slapped with quarantine orders after mutated virus cases were found in their buildings, are expected to be released in batches following tests

Updated: 12:58pm, 8 May, 2021

