The quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents in quarantine camps to be released in afternoon; city expecting 5 new imported cases
- Authorities admit to food hygiene issue at Penny’s Bay facility, say caterer has been replaced and will answer to contract terms
- Some 2,000 residents originally slapped with quarantine orders after mutated virus cases were found in their buildings, are expected to be released in batches following tests
