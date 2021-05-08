Professor Brian Morton (second right) with his students and researchers. Photo: James Hui
‘Father of ocean conservation’ Brian Morton inspired many in Hong Kong to protect marine environment, animal habitats
- For more than 20 years, British expert led the push for marine parks, reserves in Hong Kong
- Former students, colleagues planning memorial for tireless conservationist who died, aged 78
Topic | Conservation
Professor Brian Morton (second right) with his students and researchers. Photo: James Hui