A local tour group explores Sheung Wan on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong coronavirus: local tours finally resume under ‘vaccine bubble’ after six-month hiatus
- At least a dozen tour companies are offering local outings this weekend, a better showing than last week, when most were unprepared to relaunch under the new scheme
- The resumption of business prompted equal measures of joy and wariness for one cash-starved operator, who voiced concerns about a potential spike in Covid-19 cases after the discovery of mutant strains in the city
