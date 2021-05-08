A local tour group explores Sheung Wan on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A local tour group explores Sheung Wan on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A local tour group explores Sheung Wan on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong coronavirus: local tours finally resume under ‘vaccine bubble’ after six-month hiatus

  • At least a dozen tour companies are offering local outings this weekend, a better showing than last week, when most were unprepared to relaunch under the new scheme
  • The resumption of business prompted equal measures of joy and wariness for one cash-starved operator, who voiced concerns about a potential spike in Covid-19 cases after the discovery of mutant strains in the city

Rachel Yeo and Kanis Leung
Rachel Yeo  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 5:58pm, 8 May, 2021

