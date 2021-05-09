Medical workers arriving last week at a building in Tsuen Wan linked to a mutated coronavirus infection. Photo: Edmond So Medical workers arriving last week at a building in Tsuen Wan linked to a mutated coronavirus infection. Photo: Edmond So
Medical workers arriving last week at a building in Tsuen Wan linked to a mutated coronavirus infection. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health secretary warns that untraceable infections involving variant strains could trigger reversion to tougher rules

  • Rules just relaxed to remove quarantine requirements for residents of buildings where mutated cases have emerged may have to change again, health minster warns
  • Hong Kong is not expecting any new local coronavirus infections on Sunday but will confirm one imported case, according to sources

Cannix Yau
Updated: 1:38pm, 9 May, 2021

