(From left) Michael Chan of HKU, and Billy Ng and David Hui of CUHK, who were involved in the study. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong researchers say hepatitis C drug can prevent coronavirus from replicating, might help in Covid-19 treatment
- Antiviral drug simeprevir works against coronavirus, lab tests show
- No longer used for hepatitis C, drug can be ‘repurposed’ quickly and at lower cost for Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
(From left) Michael Chan of HKU, and Billy Ng and David Hui of CUHK, who were involved in the study. Photo: Winson Wong