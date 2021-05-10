(From left) Michael Chan of HKU, and Billy Ng and David Hui of CUHK, who were involved in the study. Photo: Winson Wong (From left) Michael Chan of HKU, and Billy Ng and David Hui of CUHK, who were involved in the study. Photo: Winson Wong
(From left) Michael Chan of HKU, and Billy Ng and David Hui of CUHK, who were involved in the study. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong researchers say hepatitis C drug can prevent coronavirus from replicating, might help in Covid-19 treatment

  • Antiviral drug simeprevir works against coronavirus, lab tests show
  • No longer used for hepatitis C, drug can be ‘repurposed’ quickly and at lower cost for Covid-19

Gigi Choy
Updated: 10:00am, 10 May, 2021

