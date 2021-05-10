People leave the quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island on Saturday. Photo: Nora Tam People leave the quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island on Saturday. Photo: Nora Tam
People leave the quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island on Saturday. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong needs to up its mass-quarantine game, expert says, as complaints of chaos multiply

  • Residents scooped up in last week’s operation say they encountered beds with splinters and meals that made them sick at Penny’s Bay facility
  • Hong Kong records four new Covid-19 cases on Monday, all imported, marking three straight days without a local infection

Elizabeth Cheung  and Zoe Low

Updated: 4:39pm, 10 May, 2021

