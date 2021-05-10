Dr Mo Ho-yuen’s clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Google Maps Dr Mo Ho-yuen’s clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Google Maps
Dr Mo Ho-yuen’s clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong family of man who died after medications blunder upset over ‘unacceptable’ punishment for doctor found responsible

  • Ying Kwok-keung, who had kidney failure, was prescribed the wrong medication four times before his death in 2016
  • The Medical Council found Dr Mo Ho-yuen guilty of professional misconduct in April, and ordered he be removed from the doctor’s register for three months

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:24pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Mo Ho-yuen’s clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Google Maps Dr Mo Ho-yuen’s clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Google Maps
Dr Mo Ho-yuen’s clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Google Maps
READ FULL ARTICLE