Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Top Hong Kong government advisers to examine controversial plan to allow more overseas-trained doctors to work in city
- Executive Council to review proposal after authorities accept ‘mild modifications’ from medical sector
- Move aims to tackle shortage of doctors in public sector and improve quality of health care
