Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Top Hong Kong government advisers to examine controversial plan to allow more overseas-trained doctors to work in city

  • Executive Council to review proposal after authorities accept ‘mild modifications’ from medical sector
  • Move aims to tackle shortage of doctors in public sector and improve quality of health care

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Tony CheungZoe Low
Tony Cheung  and Zoe Low

Updated: 8:19am, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Doctors in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE