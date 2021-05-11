Carrie Lam has withdrawn a controversial plan to require vaccinations of Hong Kong’s nearly 400,000 domestic helpers, though more mandatory testing is in the offing. Photo: Nora Tam Carrie Lam has withdrawn a controversial plan to require vaccinations of Hong Kong’s nearly 400,000 domestic helpers, though more mandatory testing is in the offing. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam orders another round of coronavirus testing for Hong Kong’s domestic helpers, pulls plug on mandatory vaccination plan

  • The U-turn on the controversial inoculation scheme follows discussions with consulates; second round of mandatory screenings to begin on Saturday
  • Chief executive also announces return to face-to-face classes at all local schools from May 24 on half-day basis

Updated: 10:51am, 11 May, 2021

