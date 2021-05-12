Passengers walk through the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong releases list of 10 vaccines approved for travellers arriving in city, eases strict quarantine rules
- List includes five Chinese-made and produced shots as well as ones from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca
- Amount of time spent in hotel quarantine cut to one or two weeks for some, but British and Irish travellers still face 21 days indoors
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers walk through the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: EPA-EFE