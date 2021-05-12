Hong Kong residents were given their first ‘very hot weather’ warning of the year on Wednesday. Many more are expected in 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Observatory issues first ‘very hot weather’ warning of 2021, a year likely to be full of them
- Temperatures expected to soar to 33 degrees Celsius or higher on Wednesday, with authorities urging employers to reduce exposure to sun, offer more breaks
- The past two years have been among the hottest on record, a streak meteorologists believe is likely to be extended
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong residents were given their first ‘very hot weather’ warning of the year on Wednesday. Many more are expected in 2021. Photo: Felix Wong