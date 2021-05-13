Member of Greeners Action collect waste plastic in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Winson Wong Member of Greeners Action collect waste plastic in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Planned consumer rebate for recycling plastic bottles in Hong Kong far too low, poll finds

  • An overwhelming majority of residents will take back empty containers if they get HK$1 for each one, according to survey
  • But the government is proposing just a 10 cent rebate under a scheme green groups say is misguided

Zoe Low
Updated: 6:46pm, 13 May, 2021

