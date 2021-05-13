A catering company could face legal action over cases of suspected food poisoning at the Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang A catering company could face legal action over cases of suspected food poisoning at the Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong caterer who supplied Penny’s Bay quarantine facility could face prosecution over allegedly tainted food

  • The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department says it found unclean food and items stored at improper temperatures during a check of Danny Catering Service’s facility
  • It also says it confirmed one food sample to be contaminated with bacteria known to cause food poisoning

Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:01pm, 13 May, 2021

