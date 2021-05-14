The Ramada Grand View is one of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine hotels, which arrivals from Taiwan will soon need to use. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong makes hotel quarantine mandatory for Taiwan arrivals amid island’s recent outbreak
- Health minister cites ‘rising trend in local cases’ in shifting policy that had previously allowed isolation at home
- The self-ruled island, which went months without a locally transmitted case, confirmed 13 on Thursday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Ramada Grand View is one of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine hotels, which arrivals from Taiwan will soon need to use. Photo: Felix Wong