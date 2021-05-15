Alvin Cheung is on a mission to make rehabilitation robotics accessible and affordable to those in need. Photo: Edmond So
The ‘rehab Iron Man’: Hong Kong tech start-up owner creates products from robotic gloves to smart fitness mirrors
- Co-founded by Alvin Cheung, who is on the Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list, HandyRehab launched in 2015 and aims to make rehabilitation robotics accessible and affordable locally
- Aside from self-developed products, the company is working with other local and overseas firms to introduce customised items for the Hong Kong market
