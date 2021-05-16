People queue up for BioNTech vaccine shots at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s low vaccination rate preventing travel bubble negotiations, health minister says; city facing 4 new cases
- Health minister Sophia Chan offers no fresh incentives for vaccination, but suggests the resumption of quarantine-free travel hinges on how many get the jabs
- Hong Kong is expecting to log four new coronavirus cases, all of them traceable
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
