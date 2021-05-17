Domestic helpers queue up for a compulsory Covid-19 testing at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: domestic workers queue up outside testing centres across Hong Kong braving scorching heat
- Some dress in red after a group urged workers to wear the colour as a sign of protest over the requirement for another test
- Domestic helpers had nine days to comply with the first screening order, but this time have about two weeks
