Domestic helpers queue up for a compulsory Covid-19 testing at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: domestic workers queue up outside testing centres across Hong Kong braving scorching heat

  • Some dress in red after a group urged workers to wear the colour as a sign of protest over the requirement for another test
  • Domestic helpers had nine days to comply with the first screening order, but this time have about two weeks

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 12:36am, 17 May, 2021

