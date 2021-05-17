Eight of the 12 crayon models tested contained one to four types of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, a potentially harmful substance derived from petroleum. Photo: Shutterstock Eight of the 12 crayon models tested contained one to four types of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, a potentially harmful substance derived from petroleum. Photo: Shutterstock
Not-so-flying colours: Hong Kong watchdog finds half of crayons tested contain harmful petroleum derivatives

  • New Consumer Council report, which also looked at finger paints, determines three of the crayon brands failed to meet European safety standards
  • Group’s chairwoman urges parents to make children wash their hands thoroughly after working on art projects to avoid ingesting chemicals

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 2:32pm, 17 May, 2021

