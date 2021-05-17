Lacklustre take-up of the city’s vaccination programme may make securing more jabs in the future challenging, a city health adviser said on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s low vaccination rates could put future deals for jabs in jeopardy, health adviser warns
- ‘Even if you can pay for it, why would the supplier send [their vaccines] to Hong Kong if people don’t take the jab?’ Professor Yuen Kwok-yung asks
- City records just one new Covid-19 infection, an imported case from Indonesia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
