Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 screenings at a mobile testing centre in April. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong within reach of ‘zero local infections’ goal, Carrie Lam says

  • A Saturday case still under investigation is all that stands between the city and 24 straight days without an untraceable infection, according to chief executive
  • Chief executive says administration has been able to ‘keep the city safe’ despite rebounding numbers in nearby jurisdictions

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:18am, 18 May, 2021

Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 screenings at a mobile testing centre in April. Photo: Winson Wong
