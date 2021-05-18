Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 screenings at a mobile testing centre in April. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong within reach of ‘zero local infections’ goal, Carrie Lam says
- A Saturday case still under investigation is all that stands between the city and 24 straight days without an untraceable infection, according to chief executive
- Chief executive says administration has been able to ‘keep the city safe’ despite rebounding numbers in nearby jurisdictions
