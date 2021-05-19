Hong Kong has gone 25 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong has gone 25 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong near goal of zero Covid-19 cases but is cross-border travel to mainland China any closer?

  • Reviving cross-border travel is seen as a priority for Hong Kong authorities to help boost the economy
  • Health experts have called for strict quarantine rules and border controls to remain in place, while warning single outbreak could ruin city’s efforts

Gigi Choy  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:10am, 19 May, 2021

Hong Kong has gone 25 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: EPA-EFE
