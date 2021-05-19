Health experts are calling for BioNTech jabs to be offered to residents aged 12 to 15 following the recent release of phase 3 trial data. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts push to expand vaccine programme to include BioNTech jabs for those aged 12 to 15
- Singapore only a day earlier followed the United States, Canada and United Arab Emirates in allowing the younger age bracket to choose vaccination
- City confirms just one imported case on Wednesday, marking four straight days without an untraceable local infection
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health experts are calling for BioNTech jabs to be offered to residents aged 12 to 15 following the recent release of phase 3 trial data. Photo: Nora Tam