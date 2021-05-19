The Hong Kong government plans to ease admission rules for non-locally trained doctors. Photo: EPA-EFE The Hong Kong government plans to ease admission rules for non-locally trained doctors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong welfare chief says shortage of doctors is hurting children with special educational needs in city, as he backs controversial overseas hiring bill

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says children waiting more than six months to be assessed because of shortage
  • Plan could let thousands of children be seen sooner and get help quicker, Law says

Ng Kang-chung  and Zoe Low

Updated: 8:55pm, 19 May, 2021

The Hong Kong government plans to ease admission rules for non-locally trained doctors. Photo: EPA-EFE
