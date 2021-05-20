A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam
A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 4-year-old’s case ‘very likely’ a false positive, experts say, as Hong Kong expects another day without an untraceable infection

  • The boy has tested negative multiple times since his initial diagnosis, which led to more than 20 residents being quarantined
  • If case confirmed as a false positive, it will have been 26 straight days since the city recorded an untraceable infection

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:28pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam
A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE