A determination that a 4-year-old’s positive Covid-19 test was inaccurate would mean Hong Kong has gone 26 days without an untraceable local case. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: 4-year-old’s case ‘very likely’ a false positive, experts say, as Hong Kong expects another day without an untraceable infection
- The boy has tested negative multiple times since his initial diagnosis, which led to more than 20 residents being quarantined
- If case confirmed as a false positive, it will have been 26 straight days since the city recorded an untraceable infection
