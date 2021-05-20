People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Nearly half of recovered Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong still suffering months after being discharged from hospital
- Abnormal lung functions such as shortness of breath observed three months after people sent home
- In nearly 17 per cent of cases lung function remained poor nine months after being released
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
