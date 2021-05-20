People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Nearly half of recovered Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong still suffering months after being discharged from hospital

  • Abnormal lung functions such as shortness of breath observed three months after people sent home
  • In nearly 17 per cent of cases lung function remained poor nine months after being released

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 10:24pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
People enter the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE