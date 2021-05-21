Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong health chief Sophia Chan says medical sector not being ignored over controversial plan to allow overseas-trained doctors to work in city
- Proposal aims to plug long-standing manpower shortages in the public sector and will be scrutinised by the legislature next month
- Government is willing to communicate and listen to opinions of medical sector, health minister says
Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan. Photo: May Tse