Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on a lab visit on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on a lab visit on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on a lab visit on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: why mystery of Hong Kong boy’s Covid-19 infection might never be solved

  • Four-year-old boy’s untraceable case, previously thought to be a false positive, was confirmed by an infectious disease expert
  • Child’s symptoms quickly subsided, he produced no antibodies to the coronavirus and none of his 34 close contacts had the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Victor Ting  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:19am, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on a lab visit on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on a lab visit on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on a lab visit on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE