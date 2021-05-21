The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay is asking all students and staff to get vaccinated or submit regular Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay is asking all students and staff to get vaccinated or submit regular Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay is asking all students and staff to get vaccinated or submit regular Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: more Hong Kong universities set to require vaccination or regular testing for accommodation and more

  • The University of Science and Technology will require jabs or testing of all students, staff and contractors
  • HKU, meanwhile, is expected to join Chinese University in demanding inoculation for those seeking to live in campus dormitories

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:23pm, 21 May, 2021

