Secondary school pupils may soon be eligible for Covid-19 jabs. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert suggests easing Covid-19 rules for schools based on pupil vaccination rates
- Incentives such as allowing full-day sessions should be offered to schools which achieve more than 70 per cent vaccine take-up among eligible pupils, says Professor Lau Yu-lung
- Officials are looking at extending the city’s Covid-19 jabs scheme to those aged 12 to 15
