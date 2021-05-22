Cullinan West in Sham Shui Po, where a mandatory screening order was slapped on residents. Photo: Google Cullinan West in Sham Shui Po, where a mandatory screening order was slapped on residents. Photo: Google
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting one imported case involving Indonesian domestic helper

  • If confirmed, city will mark a straight week with no local untraceable infections, but authorities still have to monitor helper’s household and close contacts
  • Woman’s preliminary-positive test result sparked compulsory screening of towers at Sham Shui Po estate on Friday night

Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Updated: 12:30pm, 22 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
