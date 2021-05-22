Cullinan West in Sham Shui Po, where a mandatory screening order was slapped on residents. Photo: Google
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting one imported case involving Indonesian domestic helper
- If confirmed, city will mark a straight week with no local untraceable infections, but authorities still have to monitor helper’s household and close contacts
- Woman’s preliminary-positive test result sparked compulsory screening of towers at Sham Shui Po estate on Friday night
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cullinan West in Sham Shui Po, where a mandatory screening order was slapped on residents. Photo: Google