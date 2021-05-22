Hong Kong recently unveiled a new scheme for doctors that would allow overseas-trained professionals to return to the city for work. Hong Kong recently unveiled a new scheme for doctors that would allow overseas-trained professionals to return to the city for work.
Foreign-trained doctors scheme just ‘opening a small door’, with annual intake of up to 300 easing shortfall: top Hong Kong government adviser

  • Executive Council member Dr Lam Ching-choi says medical students based in prestigious overseas schools have already reached out and shown interest in returning to hometown
  • Under fresh scheme, non-locally trained doctors can gain full registration in Hong Kong without the need to pass a local licensing exam, provided they are permanent residents, among other conditions

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 1:39pm, 22 May, 2021

