Under Hong Kong law, workers infected with Covid-19 may be eligible for two types of compensation, unionists say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Labour Department ‘moving too slowly’ with compensation claims by workers who fell ill with Covid-19
- Of the 79 claims confirmed to be work-related, employers have settled just 11 so far
- Some bosses not happy to cover workers in hospital for too long, or those in quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
