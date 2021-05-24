Former beach volleyball player Kelvin Lau was the first in Hong Kong to benefit from cancer treatment CAR T-cell therapy, outside of clinical trials. Photo: Lau Tsz
Hong Kong public hospitals to offer gene-altering therapy to some cancer patients who don’t respond to other treatments
- Children, young adults with blood cancer among those who can benefit from CAR T-cell therapy
- Treatment which helped sportsman Kelvin Lau beat leukaemia to be offered to 30 patients a year
