Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is still sluggish compared with that of other cities and countries. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is still sluggish compared with that of other cities and countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is still sluggish compared with that of other cities and countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s slow vaccination rate puts city in ‘unfavourable’ spot; two new cases confirmed

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip warns that easing of border control measures and social-distancing rules will heighten risks if many are still unvaccinated
  • One of Sunday’s cases, involving an asymptomatic 39-year-old, ended a week-long streak of no untraceable infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 2:58pm, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is still sluggish compared with that of other cities and countries. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is still sluggish compared with that of other cities and countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is still sluggish compared with that of other cities and countries. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE