The Hong Kong government says its plan is the best way of solving a staffing shortage in the city’s public hospitals. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong heavyweights unite in drive to win public backing for government’s controversial doctors plan
- Deputy leader, finance minister and health chief all extol positives of opening door to non-locally trained doctors
- Health sector has been resistant to move with some claiming it would compromise quality of care in city
The Hong Kong government says its plan is the best way of solving a staffing shortage in the city’s public hospitals. Photo: Bloomberg