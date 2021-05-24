The infection of a 46-year-old domestic helper forced the overnight lockdown of Island Harbourview Tower 6 in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The infection of a 46-year-old domestic helper forced the overnight lockdown of Island Harbourview Tower 6 in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert says newly detected old infections ‘shouldn’t count’ towards city’s main Covid-19 tally

  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu says he believes two recently discovered infections are old transmissions, and should be classified separately to help Hong Kong reopen borders
  • Two new Covid-19 cases expected on Monday, at least one of them untraceable, according to source

Victor Ting

Updated: 2:44pm, 24 May, 2021

