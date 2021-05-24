Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong
Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong children experienced increased hyperactivity, diminished social functioning as a result of school closures, survey finds

  • University of Hong Kong finds children’s hyperactivity levels rose by 7.5 per cent during the school closures, while parental stress went up 5.6 per cent
  • Researchers say a separate study of young people who contracted Covid-19 last year suggests the risk of infection at school may be comparatively low

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:01pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong
Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE