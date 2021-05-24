Months of pandemic-related school closures took a toll on Hong Kong children, according to a new survey. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong children experienced increased hyperactivity, diminished social functioning as a result of school closures, survey finds
- University of Hong Kong finds children’s hyperactivity levels rose by 7.5 per cent during the school closures, while parental stress went up 5.6 per cent
- Researchers say a separate study of young people who contracted Covid-19 last year suggests the risk of infection at school may be comparatively low
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
