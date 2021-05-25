The Hong Kong government is preparing to extend its vaccination programme to visitors from mainland China. Photo: Nora Tam The Hong Kong government is preparing to extend its vaccination programme to visitors from mainland China. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to visitors from mainland China and asylum seekers already in the city

  • The 40,000 holders of two-way permits, which allow mainlanders to visit Hong Kong, will be eligible to receive shots under the city’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme, sources say
  • Asylum seekers already in Hong Kong can also receive the jabs, with details on the extension of the inoculation scheme expected as early as Tuesday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung , Lilian Cheng  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 3:17pm, 25 May, 2021

