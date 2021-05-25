A composite image shows the progression of the last total lunar eclipse visible in Hong Kong on July 28, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to experience ‘super blood moon’ during first total lunar eclipse in three years
- The total lunar eclipse, which will give the moon a reddish cast, will start at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and end at 9.49pm
- For optimal viewing, one expert suggests the waterfront in Hung Hom and Whampoa, as well as the Sai Kung pier and Shek O for those willing to venture further afield
Topic | Science
A composite image shows the progression of the last total lunar eclipse visible in Hong Kong on July 28, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong